Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 695,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.