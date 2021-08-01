Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Veracyte stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veracyte by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veracyte by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

