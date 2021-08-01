Rambus (RMBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rambus stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.06.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.17 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

