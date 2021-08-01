LCI Industries (LCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. LCI Industries has set its Q1 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.