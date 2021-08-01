Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $43.50 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

