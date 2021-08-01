Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $16.81

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $17.95. Weatherford International shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 932 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weatherford International stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Weatherford International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

