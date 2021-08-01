IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IHS Markit traded as high as $116.77 and last traded at $116.29, with a volume of 14136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.33.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

