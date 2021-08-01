Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of THBRF stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.