Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of THBRF stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

