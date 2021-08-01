Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CPPMF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $607.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.