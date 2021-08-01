Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 81.4%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $147,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

