Critical Comparison: Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) versus Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 1 0 6 0 2.71 Korea Electric Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel and Korea Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion 1.25 $2.66 billion N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.28 $1.59 billion $1.32 8.16

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Korea Electric Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Korea Electric Power pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korea Electric Power has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Korea Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53% Korea Electric Power 3.43% 2.95% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

Enel has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel beats Korea Electric Power on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 697 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,854 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,664 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 877 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 336,926 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 129,789 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,787,967 units of support with a total line length of 514,779 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers fly ashes recycling, utility plant maintenance and engineering, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

