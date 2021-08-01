$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 894,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after acquiring an additional 120,394 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Silgan by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

