Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$750.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$700.00 to C$750.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

FFH has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark set a C$700.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$696.67.

TSE:FFH opened at C$525.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$346.84 and a 1-year high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$567.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,191,252.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

