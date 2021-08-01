Raymond James Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$129.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

CGI stock opened at C$113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$116.07. The firm has a market cap of C$27.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.78.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

