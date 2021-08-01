CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$82.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.19.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial stock opened at C$69.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.54 and a 52-week high of C$72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.