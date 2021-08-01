iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Raised to $21.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $528.47 million, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

