Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.