Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

AXTA stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

