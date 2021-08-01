Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLKB opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.03, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $259,627.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,176.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,876 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

