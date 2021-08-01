Discovery (DISCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Discovery to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discovery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

