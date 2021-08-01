International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 204 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 168.10 ($2.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.09. The firm has a market cap of £8.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.