JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,500” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,645.63 ($47.63).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,460.46. The company has a market cap of £83.47 billion and a PE ratio of 74.39. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

