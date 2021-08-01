Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstService Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $185.96 on Friday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.68 and a 12-month high of $191.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FirstService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

