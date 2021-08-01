JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,540.14 ($20.12).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,401.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

