JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,540.14 ($20.12).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,401.28.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
