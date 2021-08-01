Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

