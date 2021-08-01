Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.81.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,982,774 shares of company stock worth $86,562,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

