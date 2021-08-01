FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

