KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.79.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

