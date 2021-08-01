Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Increases By 68.2%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ASAZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cheuvreux lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

