Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

AOTVF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

