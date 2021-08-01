Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. HSBC lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

