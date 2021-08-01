Contrasting Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.65 $246.43 million $1.64 30.41 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 27.61 $33.77 million $0.30 96.97

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08% Shoals Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sumco and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 38.94%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Sumco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

