Contrasting Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Identiv alerts:

This table compares Identiv and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $86.92 million 4.12 -$5.11 million ($0.26) -62.62 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Identiv.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv -5.57% -10.95% -4.61% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Identiv and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 4 0 3.00 Markforged 0 0 0 0 N/A

Identiv currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Identiv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Markforged.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Identiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markforged beats Identiv on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings. The Identity segment provides products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, protecting connected objects, and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. It sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.