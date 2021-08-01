DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

