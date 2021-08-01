Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.75 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIRI opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 182,327 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 26.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 357.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

