United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $261.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.75.

UPS opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

