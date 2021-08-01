Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ELYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

