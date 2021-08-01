Zacks Investment Research Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 107,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

