Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,942 shares of company stock worth $3,314,105 in the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 628,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $21,066,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $17,365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

