Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN opened at $22.58 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.