KnowBe4 (KNBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. KnowBe4 has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. On average, analysts expect KnowBe4 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

