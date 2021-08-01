FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

RDY stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

