Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$775.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRFHF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of FRFHF opened at $421.94 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $259.00 and a 12-month high of $480.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

