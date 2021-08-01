Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ECIFY. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

