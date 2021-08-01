Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $85,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

