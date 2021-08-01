Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) to Hold

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.99. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

