Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52. Calix has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

