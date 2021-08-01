FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Boosted by KeyCorp

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.