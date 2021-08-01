Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TNL stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $292,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

