Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

CASH opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

